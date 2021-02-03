voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) Trading 13.6% Higher

voxeljet AG (NASDAQ:VJET)’s stock price traded up 13.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.02 and last traded at $18.00. 148,097 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 122,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.84.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 3.21. The firm has a market cap of $87.05 million, a P/E ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 2.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.95.

Get voxeljet alerts:

voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. voxeljet had a negative net margin of 66.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.27%. The business had revenue of $5.74 million during the quarter.

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for voxeljet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for voxeljet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.