Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Short Interest Down 15.0% in January

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the December 31st total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 116,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 29,472 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 16.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 20,948 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 6.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 56,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 5.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 685,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after acquiring an additional 37,645 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE IAE traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.32. The company had a trading volume of 46,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,846. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $9.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.23%.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

