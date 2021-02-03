Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Wedbush downgraded the stock from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. The stock had previously closed at $8.00, but opened at $6.90. Wedbush now has a $6.00 price target on the stock. Voyager Therapeutics shares last traded at $6.97, with a volume of 10,449 shares trading hands.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Voyager Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Voyager Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.27.

In other Voyager Therapeutics news, CFO Allison Dorval sold 2,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $25,360.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,069.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andre Turenne sold 10,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $90,018.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,347,754.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYGR. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $1,498,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 12.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 33,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $104,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 87.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 2.3% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 123,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $261.14 million, a PE ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.07.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $2.46. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 60.61% and a negative return on equity of 66.46%. The firm had revenue of $117.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.34 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

