W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,350,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 428,794 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.44% of W. R. Berkley worth $288,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. 71.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

WRB has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. W. R. Berkley presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.88.

Shares of NYSE:WRB traded down $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.39. 11,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 976,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12-month low of $43.05 and a 12-month high of $79.92. The firm has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.00.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.