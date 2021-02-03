Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.70-0.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.9-2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.78 billion.Wabash National also updated its FY21 guidance to $0.70-0.80 EPS.

Shares of Wabash National stock opened at $16.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $856.20 million, a PE ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.27 and its 200 day moving average is $14.76. Wabash National has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $19.17.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $351.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.84 million. Wabash National had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wabash National will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 6th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.75%.

Several research firms recently commented on WNC. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Wabash National from $10.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Wabash National from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

In related news, Director John E. Kunz sold 4,808 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total transaction of $87,313.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,182,216. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes transportation and various industrial products primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies, big tire haulers, and steel coil haulers; aftermarket parts and services; and used trailers.

