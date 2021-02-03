Wacker Chemie’s (WKCMF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at DZ Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

WKCMF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, November 27th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WKCMF opened at $146.00 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.80. Wacker Chemie has a 52 week low of $34.00 and a 52 week high of $149.40.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint, and adhesive solutions.

