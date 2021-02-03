Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,950,000 shares, a decrease of 13.9% from the December 31st total of 5,750,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 8.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WDR. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in Waddell & Reed Financial by 416.2% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 73,164 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 58,990 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 138.9% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 59,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 34,441 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in the third quarter valued at about $595,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 51.6% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 722,838 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,735,000 after buying an additional 246,189 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 17.8% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 770,176 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,437,000 after buying an additional 116,633 shares during the period.

NYSE:WDR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,009,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,358. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.18 and its 200 day moving average is $18.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.44. Waddell & Reed Financial has a fifty-two week low of $9.87 and a fifty-two week high of $25.90.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). Waddell & Reed Financial had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $278.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Waddell & Reed Financial will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. Waddell & Reed Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 53.19%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WDR shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Waddell & Reed Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.60.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

