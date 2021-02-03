Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,050,000 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the December 31st total of 18,130,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

NASDAQ WBA traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.51. 162,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,345,239. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.11. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $55.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $41.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $36.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.45%.

WBA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $207,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,444,706 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,668,294,000 after buying an additional 1,115,564 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,460,256 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $267,973,000 after purchasing an additional 691,989 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,879,078 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $211,176,000 after purchasing an additional 36,830 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,440,786 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $159,513,000 after purchasing an additional 120,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,193,690 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $114,717,000 after buying an additional 531,981 shares during the period. 55.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

