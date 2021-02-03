Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.

Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. lowered its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,283 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,050 shares during the period. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WBA shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Guggenheim raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

In related news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $207,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 16.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WBA stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.46. 82,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,345,239. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.59 and its 200-day moving average is $40.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $41.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $55.49.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.01 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 39.45%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

