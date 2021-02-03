Wall Financial Co. (WFC.TO) (TSE:WFC) Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of Wall Financial Co. (WFC.TO) (TSE:WFC) traded down 1.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$17.16 and last traded at C$17.25. 5,060 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 336% from the average session volume of 1,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.58.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$17.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$17.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.67. The stock has a market cap of C$585.69 million and a PE ratio of -287.50.

Wall Financial Co. (WFC.TO) Company Profile (TSE:WFC)

Wall Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment and development company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Rental, Hotel, and Development. The company owns and manages residential and commercial properties; owns and manages hotel properties; and develops and sells residential housing properties.

