Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) is Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 53.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,487 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 24,984 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for approximately 0.9% of Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $10,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Tufton Capital Management increased its stake in Walmart by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 3,016 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its stake in Walmart by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 13,357 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in Walmart by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 45,859 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,611,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WT Wealth Management increased its stake in Walmart by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 11,266 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Walmart from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Walmart from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.28.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 548,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.30, for a total transaction of $78,614,666.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,071,514. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $5,075,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,228,283 shares in the company, valued at $178,101,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,425,000 shares of company stock worth $1,381,363,395. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT traded up $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.35. The stock had a trading volume of 140,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,992,073. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $153.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.55.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

