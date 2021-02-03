Warehouse REIT PLC (WHR.L) (LON:WHR) Hits New 1-Year High at $127.00

Shares of Warehouse REIT PLC (WHR.L) (LON:WHR) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 127 ($1.66) and last traded at GBX 126 ($1.65), with a volume of 513337 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 125.50 ($1.64).

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 119.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 114.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.24. The stock has a market capitalization of £487.53 million and a P/E ratio of 5.94.

Get Warehouse REIT PLC (WHR.L) alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.55 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 1.24%. Warehouse REIT PLC (WHR.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.17%.

Warehouse REIT plc owns and manages a diversified portfolio of warehouse real estate assets in UK urban areas. This is a compelling market. The structural rise in e-commerce and investment in 'last-mile' delivery contribute to high tenant demand, while limited vacant space and our active asset management lead to growing rents.

Recommended Story: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Warehouse REIT PLC (WHR.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warehouse REIT PLC (WHR.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.