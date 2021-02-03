Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Upgraded to Buy at Bank of America

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Warner Music Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.06.

WMG traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,314. Warner Music Group has a one year low of $25.61 and a one year high of $39.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.80.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Warner Music Group will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Forbes Cooper sold 557,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $17,289,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WMG. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 231,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after purchasing an additional 29,212 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 133.5% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 134,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,103,000 after purchasing an additional 76,796 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 267,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,147,000 after purchasing an additional 85,518 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 413.3% in the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 67,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 54,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

