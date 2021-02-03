Watchman Group Inc. Acquires New Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Watchman Group Inc. acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 38,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHW. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 3,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total transaction of $145,698.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,358 shares in the company, valued at $345,854.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 101,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.83, for a total transaction of $4,941,010.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,275,673 shares of company stock worth $62,168,634 in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SCHW stock traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.31. The stock had a trading volume of 367,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,100,315. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.31. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $62.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.46.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

