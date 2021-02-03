Watchman Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Watchman Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. Verisk Analytics accounts for approximately 1.9% of Watchman Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Watchman Group Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,409,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,484,983,000 after acquiring an additional 103,342 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,938,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,285,754,000 after acquiring an additional 30,793 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,891,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,277,047,000 after acquiring an additional 233,803 shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 2,095,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $388,364,000 after acquiring an additional 43,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,092,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $202,432,000 after acquiring an additional 92,071 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.81, for a total value of $2,048,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,626,248.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Truist raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.54.

Verisk Analytics stock traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $186.75. The stock had a trading volume of 14,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,959. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.61 and a 12 month high of $210.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $197.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.36 billion, a PE ratio of 59.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The business had revenue of $702.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

