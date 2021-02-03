Watchman Group Inc. Has $1.13 Million Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Watchman Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,120 shares during the period. Watchman Group Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Unilever by 91.0% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 266.7% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Unilever by 97.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

NYSE UL traded up $0.58 on Wednesday, hitting $59.28. The stock had a trading volume of 61,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,662,260. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $44.06 and a 52-week high of $63.89. The company has a market capitalization of $69.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.49 and a 200-day moving average of $60.17.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

