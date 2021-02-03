Watchman Group Inc. Has $3.46 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Watchman Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,722 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises 2.3% of Watchman Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Watchman Group Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 120,068 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $18,291,000 after purchasing an additional 8,892 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Geneva Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 48,995 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $7,464,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $2.14 on Wednesday, reaching $162.64. 530,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,429,268. The company has a market cap of $184.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $154.31 and a 200-day moving average of $130.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The business’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $492,268.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,110.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 19,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $2,816,401.90. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 67,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,738,608.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,909 shares of company stock worth $20,502,275 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on QCOM. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Cascend Securities upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.15.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

Featured Story: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.