Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) Reaches New 52-Week High at $262.89

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $262.89 and last traded at $262.89, with a volume of 3 shares. The stock had previously closed at $262.89.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $237.34 and a 200-day moving average of $233.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.10 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a $1.775 dividend. This represents a $7.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

