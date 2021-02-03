wave edu coin 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $23.00 (WEC)

wave edu coin (CURRENCY:WEC) traded 37.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. Over the last week, wave edu coin has traded down 28.4% against the US dollar. One wave edu coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. wave edu coin has a market capitalization of $63,776.08 and $23.00 worth of wave edu coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00052479 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.05 or 0.00139260 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00065532 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.94 or 0.00240626 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 67.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00061618 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00038463 BTC.

wave edu coin Coin Profile

wave edu coin’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 142,479,441 coins. wave edu coin’s official website is www.waveeducoins.com

Buying and Selling wave edu coin

wave edu coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as wave edu coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire wave edu coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy wave edu coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

