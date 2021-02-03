Waves Enterprise Reaches Market Capitalization of $48.71 Million (WEST)

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. One Waves Enterprise token can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000645 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Waves Enterprise has a market cap of $48.71 million and $213,393.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Waves Enterprise has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00052875 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.49 or 0.00139794 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00067004 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.64 or 0.00243352 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 51.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00055037 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00039079 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Token Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 204,945,995 tokens. The official website for Waves Enterprise is wavesenterprise.com . Waves Enterprise’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesenterprise

Buying and Selling Waves Enterprise

