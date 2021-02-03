Waves Price Reaches $7.11 on Major Exchanges (WAVES)

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. Waves has a total market capitalization of $741.61 million and $85.01 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Waves has traded 16.5% higher against the dollar. One Waves coin can now be purchased for $7.11 or 0.00019316 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Waves

Waves (WAVES) is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 104,235,964 coins. Waves’ official message board is forum.wavesplatform.com . The official website for Waves is waves.tech . The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Buying and Selling Waves

