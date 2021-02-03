WBI BullBear Trend Switch US Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:WBIN) Trading 0.6% Higher

WBI BullBear Trend Switch US Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:WBIN) shares traded up 0.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.25 and last traded at $17.25. 2,798 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 2,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.15.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.98.

