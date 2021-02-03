WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Holdings Lowered by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 38,836 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $9,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 32.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 7,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 392.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 136,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,211,000 after buying an additional 108,656 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 11.2% during the third quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 16,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the third quarter valued at $500,000. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 7,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 73.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $87.79 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.66. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.01 and a twelve month high of $109.53. The company has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, February 14th will be given a $0.6775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.67%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WEC. Barclays raised WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.45.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 4,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total value of $475,260.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 214,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,632,371.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 24,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total value of $2,505,470.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,473,426.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

