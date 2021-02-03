Wedbush Comments on IAC/InterActiveCorp’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:IAC)

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) – Wedbush cut their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report issued on Monday, February 1st. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.43). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for IAC/InterActiveCorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.42) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

IAC has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered IAC/InterActiveCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $145.00 to $163.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $211.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $208.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.58.

Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock opened at $233.16 on Wednesday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52-week low of $100.22 and a 52-week high of $233.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.79.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $788.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.89 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAC. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1,135.3% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 575.7% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. It operates various platforms, such as Ask.com that empowers people to find, learn, and explore answers from any device or location; Bluecrew, an on-demand platform for flexible W-2 work job seekers for sustainable and reliable employment that fits their schedules across a range of industries, including warehousing, logistics, e-commerce, events, delivery, and hospitality; Care.com, a leading platform for finding and managing family care; and Dotdash that help people to find answers and solve problems.

