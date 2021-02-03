Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ: SEDG) in the last few weeks:

1/21/2021 – SolarEdge Technologies is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating and a $354.00 price target on the stock.

1/20/2021 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $371.00 to $387.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $235.00 to $284.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/19/2021 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $325.00 to $340.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – SolarEdge Technologies is now covered by analysts at Truist. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock.

1/7/2021 – SolarEdge Technologies was downgraded by analysts at 140166 from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $340.00 price target on the stock.

1/5/2021 – SolarEdge Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Johnson Rice from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/4/2021 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $258.00 to $313.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/10/2020 – SolarEdge Technologies is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock.

12/9/2020 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $239.00 to $315.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $307.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $316.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 3.79. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.02 and a 1 year high of $377.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 89.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.28. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $338.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, CFO Ronen Faier sold 279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.02, for a total value of $92,354.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,320 shares in the company, valued at $20,298,146.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director More Avery sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total transaction of $837,299.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 119,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,245,859.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,384 shares of company stock worth $1,715,530. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, smart energy management solutions, and a cloud-based monitoring platform.

