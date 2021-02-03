Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Triterras (TRIT)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Triterras (NASDAQ: TRIT):

1/31/2021 – Triterras was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

1/26/2021 – Triterras had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $16.00 to $12.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – Triterras was downgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

1/19/2021 – Triterras is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

12/15/2020 – Triterras is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIT traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.13. 42,409 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,092,945. Triterras, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $15.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Triterras during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Triterras during the 4th quarter valued at $1,162,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Triterras during the 4th quarter valued at $1,875,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triterras during the 4th quarter valued at $2,140,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Triterras during the 4th quarter valued at $3,314,000.

Triterras, Inc, though its subsidiaries, operates as a fintech company. The company operates Kratos, a commodity trading and trade finance platform that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. The company is based in Singapore.

