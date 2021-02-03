West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Acquired by Security Asset Management

Security Asset Management grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,690 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 3,891 shares during the quarter. West Pharmaceutical Services comprises 2.3% of Security Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Security Asset Management’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $5,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 76.9% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 92 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 10,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 96.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 40.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WST shares. Stephens started coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, October 24th.

West Pharmaceutical Services stock traded down $2.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $292.08. 666,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,268. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $279.41. The company has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.73, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.53 and a 12-month high of $312.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP George Lloyd Miller sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.67, for a total transaction of $2,670,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,906,921.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.