Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) (TSE:WEF) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.09

Shares of Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) (TSE:WEF) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.09 and traded as high as $1.33. Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) shares last traded at $1.29, with a volume of 461,423 shares changing hands.

WEF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) from C$1.50 to C$1.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) from C$1.05 to C$1.65 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. CIBC upgraded Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$1.20 to C$1.50 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$1.00 to C$1.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$1.58.

Get Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of C$484.00 million and a P/E ratio of -16.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.27.

Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) (TSE:WEF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$290.60 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Western Forest Products Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) Company Profile (TSE:WEF)

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated forest products company. The company is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, and value-added lumber remanufacturing. It offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

Featured Article: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.