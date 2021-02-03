Westwood Holdings Group (WHG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of WHG stock opened at $12.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.48 million, a P/E ratio of 52.18 and a beta of 1.31. Westwood Holdings Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $29.60.

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Frank purchased 5,584 shares of Westwood Holdings Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.20 per share, for a total transaction of $62,540.80. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 42,757 shares in the company, valued at $478,878.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Westwood Holdings Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

About Westwood Holdings Group

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

