Whittier Trust Co. Buys 4,028 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,022 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $8,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Birch Capital Management LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 2.4% during the third quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 65,949 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 1.3% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 145,103 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 0.7% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 409,696 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $23,926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. grew its position in CVS Health by 3.5% during the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 58,077 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in CVS Health by 801.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 115,891 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,768,000 after acquiring an additional 103,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 25,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,385,175. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $4,842,761.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 586,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,139,094. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 121,044 shares of company stock valued at $9,218,750. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS opened at $71.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $94.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $52.04 and a 12-month high of $77.23.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $67.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.54 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.93.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.