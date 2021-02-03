Whittier Trust Co. Cuts Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,387 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 7,405 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 459.4% in the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 7,966 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $1,092,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $1,749,000. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNP has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.38.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $205.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.45. The company has a market cap of $138.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.08 and a fifty-two week high of $221.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

