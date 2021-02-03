Whittier Trust Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,109 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,844 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $19,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HD. Verity & Verity LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot by 4.0% in the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 11,644 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its position in The Home Depot by 6.9% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 20,598 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its position in The Home Depot by 0.6% in the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 19,165 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,322,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank boosted its position in The Home Depot by 4.9% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 28,352 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lowered The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.25.

In related news, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,226,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,539,757.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HD opened at $272.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $271.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $274.45. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $292.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $33.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

