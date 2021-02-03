Whittier Trust Co. Has $5.82 Million Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Whittier Trust Co. cut its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 48.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $5,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Conning Inc. raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.1% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.8% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Giovani Twigge sold 12,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.49, for a total value of $5,843,528.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.25, for a total transaction of $4,762,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,763,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,477 shares of company stock valued at $19,649,190. 2.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $409.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $506.65 on Wednesday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $522.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $491.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $428.13. The firm has a market cap of $43.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.27, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $720.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.03 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

