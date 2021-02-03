Whittier Trust Co. Has $8.90 Million Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,652 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $8,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 677,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,496,000 after buying an additional 43,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $65.13 on Wednesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $85.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company has a market capitalization of $81.64 billion, a PE ratio of 67.15, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.71.

GILD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.40.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

