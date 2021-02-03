Whittier Trust Co. Increases Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,231 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $7,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CME. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 27.2% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME opened at $192.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $186.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.79. The stock has a market cap of $68.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 0.46. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.80 and a 12 month high of $225.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In related news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $418,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,704 shares in the company, valued at $7,226,128. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John W. Pietrowicz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,069,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,559 shares of company stock worth $2,267,616. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CME shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer downgraded CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on CME Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.06.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

