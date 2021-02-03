Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Buys 6,932 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,932 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPK. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,540,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,460,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,603 shares in the last quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,293,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,910,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 118.9% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 988,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,747,000 after acquiring an additional 537,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPK stock opened at $16.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $18.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

GPK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Graphic Packaging from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Graphic Packaging from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Graphic Packaging has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.88.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

