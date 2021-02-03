Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 47.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,636 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,513,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 18,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 7,333 shares during the period. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 34,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after buying an additional 13,346 shares during the period.

Shares of IJS opened at $87.52 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $42.81 and a 52-week high of $91.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.64.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

