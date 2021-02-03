Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,342 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 1,541.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYF opened at $36.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $40.69.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.60 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 4,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total transaction of $164,989.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on SYF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays upgraded Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Compass Point boosted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Synchrony Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.22.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It delivers a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

