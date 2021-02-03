Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 2,500 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $87.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.97. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $61.04 and a 52-week high of $96.73.

