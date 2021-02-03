Whittier Trust Co. Sells 7,865 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Whittier Trust Co. cut its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,705 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,865 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $6,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 6,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,556,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 173.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 5,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 324,461 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $75,989,000 after acquiring an additional 62,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $249.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $291.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.07 and a fifty-two week high of $254.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $238.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Compass Point restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Truist reduced their target price on PayPal from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on PayPal from $234.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PayPal from $229.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.90.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total value of $4,827,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 420,203 shares in the company, valued at $81,145,401.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,109 shares of company stock valued at $10,744,659 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.