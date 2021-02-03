Whittier Trust Co. Trims Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,412 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 898 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $7,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 2,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 190.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 19,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 63,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.13.

In other International Business Machines news, Director Alex Gorsky bought 4,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $117.86 per share, with a total value of $498,783.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,783.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

IBM stock opened at $119.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.78. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.56 and a fifty-two week high of $158.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $106.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

