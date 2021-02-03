Wing Market Cap Hits $18.80 Million (WING)

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. One Wing token can currently be purchased for approximately $20.43 or 0.00054672 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wing has traded up 43.6% against the U.S. dollar. Wing has a total market capitalization of $18.80 million and approximately $6.52 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00055447 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.34 or 0.00140042 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.66 or 0.00065988 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.55 or 0.00239584 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 74.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00070055 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00039693 BTC.

Wing Profile

Wing’s total supply is 2,420,062 tokens and its circulating supply is 920,062 tokens. Wing’s official message board is medium.com/wingfinance

Wing Token Trading

Wing can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wing should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wing using one of the exchanges listed above.

