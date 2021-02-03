WINk (WIN) Trading 44.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded up 9.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. WINk has a market capitalization of $39.96 million and approximately $14.38 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WINk coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, WINk has traded 44.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WINk alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00018313 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000409 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded down 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WINk Coin Profile

WIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

WINk Coin Trading

WINk can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WINk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WINk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WINk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.