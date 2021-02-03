Winslow Asset Management Inc. Has $12.04 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 229,797 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 7,557 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for about 2.5% of Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $12,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verity & Verity LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 9.1% in the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 39,774 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 3,304 shares during the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 9.7% in the third quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 24,004 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 14.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,860 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 16.5% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 12,010 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,836,595.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Macquarie increased their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “top pick” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Comcast from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.29.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.78. 479,708 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,601,684. The company has a market cap of $232.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $52.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

