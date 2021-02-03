Winslow Asset Management Inc. Has $12.55 Million Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 236,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,937 shares during the quarter. The Charles Schwab accounts for approximately 2.6% of Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $12,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Bank boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 6,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 48,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 4,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 74,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Charles Schwab news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 3,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total transaction of $145,698.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,854.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 29,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $1,798,859.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,275,673 shares of company stock valued at $62,168,634 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SCHW. TheStreet raised The Charles Schwab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.46.

The Charles Schwab stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.85. The stock had a trading volume of 215,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,100,315. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $62.04. The company has a market capitalization of $102.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

