Winslow Asset Management Inc. Has $14.10 Million Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the period. The Estée Lauder Companies makes up approximately 3.0% of Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $14,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EL. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 312.5% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 54.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EL shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $248.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $231.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.25.

In other news, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.06, for a total value of $488,120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 8,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.86, for a total transaction of $1,928,325.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 842 shares in the company, valued at $202,804.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,249,842 shares of company stock worth $550,441,344. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EL traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $247.60. 11,165 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,334,829. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.01 and a 52-week high of $267.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $254.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.19. The company has a market cap of $89.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.54. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

