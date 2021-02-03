Winslow Asset Management Inc. Has $3.16 Million Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares during the period. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Windacre Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at about $153,445,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 34.8% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,439,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,519,000 after buying an additional 4,760,961 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 810.8% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 3,648,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,785,000 after buying an additional 3,248,260 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 130.7% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 4,723,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,047,000 after buying an additional 2,675,776 shares during the period. Finally, MFN Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at about $56,424,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WFC stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.47. The company had a trading volume of 692,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,340,141. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.40. The company has a market cap of $130.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 9.13%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WFC shares. UBS Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Compass Point upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

