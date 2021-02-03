Winslow Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and accounts for approximately 1.8% of Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $8,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 98,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,585,000 after purchasing an additional 13,739 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 55,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 76.4% during the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 13,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9,154.5% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 176,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,178,000 after purchasing an additional 174,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.69.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.49, for a total transaction of $40,807,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,003,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,590,097,644.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

LLY stock traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $197.85. The company had a trading volume of 72,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,946,006. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $117.06 and a 12-month high of $218.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.18. The stock has a market cap of $189.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.01%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

