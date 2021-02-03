Winslow Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 205,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,022 shares during the quarter. Weyerhaeuser accounts for approximately 1.5% of Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $6,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter worth about $135,396,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,165 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,127,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 223.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 833,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,762,000 after acquiring an additional 575,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,596,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,605,000 after acquiring an additional 521,040 shares in the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on WY. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

Shares of NYSE WY traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.43. 120,426 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,632,744. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.87. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $13.10 and a one year high of $34.71. The company has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.61 and a beta of 1.96.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Recommended Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.