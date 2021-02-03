WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $30.80

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.80 and last traded at $30.71, with a volume of 25048 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.40.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.58.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 81.1% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Monarch Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000.

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (The Fund) seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree India Earnings Index. The Index measures the performance of profitable companies incorporated and traded in India that are eligible to be purchased by foreign investors and that meet specific criteria developed by WisdomTree Investments.

